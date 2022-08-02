Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Returning alumna is making history as UVA’s new dean of the School of Education and Human Development

(FILE)
(FILE)(wvir)
By Bria Stith
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s new dean of the School of Education and Human Development is making history.

Stephanie Rowley is the first African-American and first woman to lead the department. She also earned her masters and doctorate at UVA.

“I’ve just been so warmly welcomed and it feels great to be back,” the new dean said. “I feel like it’s a big deal in terms of representation, in terms of how people see the school and understand what we do.”

Moving forward, Dean Rowley says she is focused on catering to every person’s needs.

“So my plan for the year is to really talk with the faculty, staff, and the students who are here, who are already doing amazing things, and really understanding what they need,” she said.

Rowley will also work to increase diversity, equity, and inclusion at UVA.

“For people to be most effective and engaged and productive, they need to feel welcome and supported and have access to the resources,” Rowley said. “My experience as a leader has been really making sure that everybody is at the table.”

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Chris Greene Lake
Chris Greene Lake is closed until further notice
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Governor: Search for Kentucky flood victims could take weeks
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Police investigate woman’s death in Louisa County
Virginia Scenic Railway
Buckingham Branch Railroad launching scenic line
This space will be the new public safety operations building for ACFR and ACPD.
Albemarle Co. leasing old JCPenney for new operations center

Latest News

The University of Virginia School of Medicine (FILE)
Superconductor solution found in DNA
(FILE)
Senators say CHIPS Act means more jobs, better national security
(FILE)
Charlottesville to tax plastic bags in 2023
Football practice at Albemarle High School
Albemarle High tackles heat safety for summer football practice