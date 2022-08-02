Returning alumna is making history as UVA’s new dean of the School of Education and Human Development

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s new dean of the School of Education and Human Development is making history.

Stephanie Rowley is the first African-American and first woman to lead the department. She also earned her masters and doctorate at UVA.

“I’ve just been so warmly welcomed and it feels great to be back,” the new dean said. “I feel like it’s a big deal in terms of representation, in terms of how people see the school and understand what we do.”

Moving forward, Dean Rowley says she is focused on catering to every person’s needs.

“So my plan for the year is to really talk with the faculty, staff, and the students who are here, who are already doing amazing things, and really understanding what they need,” she said.

Rowley will also work to increase diversity, equity, and inclusion at UVA.

“For people to be most effective and engaged and productive, they need to feel welcome and supported and have access to the resources,” Rowley said. “My experience as a leader has been really making sure that everybody is at the table.”

