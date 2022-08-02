Dog days of August

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see partly sunny skies for the rest of the day. A weak frontal boundary to our west may trigger a stray shower or thundershower this afternoon into tonight, but most will remain dry. Heat and humidity will continue to build, with Thursday being the hottest. As we approach the weekend, another relatively weak cold front is expected to stall near the region, bringing daily chances for scattered storms, but not wash out conditions. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, stray shower or t-shower, High: low 90s

Tonight: Evening stray shower or t-shower, partly cloudy, Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 90...Low: around 70

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Friday: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: around 70

Saturday: Scattered showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: low 70s

Sunday: Scattered showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: around 70

Monday: Scattered showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: around 70

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.