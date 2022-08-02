Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Dog days of August

Stray shower or thundershower
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see partly sunny skies for the rest of the day. A weak frontal boundary to our west may trigger a stray shower or thundershower this afternoon into tonight, but most will remain dry. Heat and humidity will continue to build, with Thursday being the hottest. As we approach the weekend, another relatively weak cold front is expected to stall near the region, bringing daily chances for scattered storms, but not wash out conditions. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, stray shower or t-shower, High: low 90s

Tonight: Evening stray shower or t-shower, partly cloudy, Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 90...Low: around 70

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Friday: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: around 70

Saturday: Scattered showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: low 70s

Sunday: Scattered showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: around 70

Monday: Scattered showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: around 70

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Chris Greene Lake
Chris Greene Lake is closed until further notice
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Governor: Search for Kentucky flood victims could take weeks
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Police investigate woman’s death in Louisa County
Virginia Scenic Railway
Buckingham Branch Railroad launching scenic line
This space will be the new public safety operations building for ACFR and ACPD.
Albemarle Co. leasing old JCPenney for new operations center

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Stray thundrshower
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM