Charlottesville to tax plastic bags in 2023

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Starting January 1, 2023, Charlottesville will have a $0.05 plastic bags.

City Council voted 4-0 on the tax Monday, August 1, with Vice Mayor Juan-Diego Wade absent.

This follows Albemarle County’s decision in May to pay a nickel for plastic bags.

There are concerns that some low-income people in the city could be negatively impacted, and councilors are taking this into consideration.

“We wanted to take it a little bit slow at first, because we want to make sure we’re addressing any equity issues brought forward. There are definitely some limitations with what we can utilize the tax money for,” Councilor Sena Magill said.

Councilor Michael Payne says that in similar cities with plastic bag taxes, the use of reusable bags climbs sharply.

