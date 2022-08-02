Charlottesville seeks public input on police chief search
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is looking for input on what characteristics people are looking for in the city’s next police chief.
A survey created and managed by POLIHIRE is now live.
Results from this survey will help the company and city create a recruitment profile.
POLIHIRE has said it will need up to 120 days for the process.
The goal is to have a new police chief by November.
The survey closes August 15.
English Version: https://www.research.net/r/CharlottesvillePD
Spanish Version: https://www.research.net/r/CharlottesvillePD?lang=es
RELATED: Charlottesville paying firm $35K to help find police chief candidates
Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.