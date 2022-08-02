Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Charlottesville seeks public input on police chief search

The Charlottesville Police Department (FILE)
By NBC29
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is looking for input on what characteristics people are looking for in the city’s next police chief.

A survey created and managed by POLIHIRE is now live.

Results from this survey will help the company and city create a recruitment profile.

POLIHIRE has said it will need up to 120 days for the process.

The goal is to have a new police chief by November.

The survey closes August 15.

English Version: https://www.research.net/r/CharlottesvillePD

Spanish Version: https://www.research.net/r/CharlottesvillePD?lang=es

