Charlottesville seeks public input on police chief search

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is looking for input on what characteristics people are looking for in the city’s next police chief.

A survey created and managed by POLIHIRE is now live.

Results from this survey will help the company and city create a recruitment profile.

POLIHIRE has said it will need up to 120 days for the process.

The goal is to have a new police chief by November.

The survey closes August 15.

English Version: https://www.research.net/r/CharlottesvillePD

Spanish Version: https://www.research.net/r/CharlottesvillePD?lang=es

