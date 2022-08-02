CFD ready to save more lives with new technology

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some new grant money could help the Charlottesville Fire Department save even more lives.

The CFD received $64,000 from a community development block grant for new medical devices.

The money is funding four CPR chest compression assist devices.

This will help improve cardiac arrest patient care and also enhance personnel safety.

“This device provides us a little bit more consistency in terms of the delivery of CPR. We’re hopeful that our resuscitation rates, which have been at about 30% for the last 12 months, can hopefully see some improvement with this,” Chief Hezedean Smith said.

Monday was the first day with these new tools on the engines and ambulances, and they are ready for use.

