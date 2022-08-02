Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Building Heat and Humidity

Hottest Day Thursday. Friday Brings Scattered Storms
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Heat and humidity will continue to build through the mid-week, as an August Heat Wave continues this week. Wednesday hot and largely free of any storms. The hottest temperatures expected on Thursday. An approaching cool front Friday will trigger some scattered afternoon showers and storms. This front will stall nearby over the weekend and bring daily chances for scattered showers and storms. Temperatures this weekend will back down into the 80s.

Tonight: Mostly clear, patchy fog. Lows mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs low 90s. Lows near 70.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated storms. Highs low to mid 90s. Heat Index around 100. Lows low 70s.

Friday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Scattered PM showers and storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows near 70.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs upper 80s. Lows near 70.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs upper 80s. Lows near 70.

Monday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Few storms. Highs upper 80s. Lows near 70.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Stray storm. Highs upper 80s.

