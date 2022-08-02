ACPD holds annual “Night Out” to boost community relationships

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

People in Albemarle County have a chance to meet the officers who keep them safe. It’s part of National Night Out taking place across the commonwealth and country.

This year marks Colonel Sean Reeves’ first Night Out as Albemarle County’s police chief. After months of emphasizing the idea of engaging with the community, he finally has a chance to show the public what he means by that.

“To our whole department, it’s about building relationships. It’s about building trust,” ACPD Master Officer Joseph George said.

George helped put this event together this year. He says it’s how ACPD practices what it preaches, when it comes to forming connections.

“It gives us a chance to, to interact with kids in a positive way,” George said. “We try to reach out to different community partners, and just just services that our police department works with on a regular basis.”

Though this event happens every year in Albemarle County and across the nation, ACPD says it’s especially important to this team under Colonel Reeves.

“If the community doesn’t trust you, they’re never going to support you. And it’s also it’s important that, you know, we have the support and the trust of our community because we want them to know that we’re always doing things the best that we can. And it’s again, it’s just, it’s a two way street relationship,” George said.

Night Out is from 5-8 p.m. at the Shops at Stonefield Tuesday, August 2. Officers say it is always on the first Tuesday of August.

