Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Waynesboro noise ordinance to become effective

An amended City of Waynesboro Ordinance will be in effect August 5, 2022.
An amended City of Waynesboro Ordinance will be in effect August 5, 2022.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - An amended City of Waynesboro Ordinance will be in effect August 5, 2022.

Waynesboro City Council adopted in July an amended version of the City Code Section 50-50, Unnecessary or excessive noise.

Some changes include the audible distance for a violation from 50 feet to 100 feet, adding noises heard through partitions common to two or more dwelling units in a building at a distance of 4 feet and removing the nighttime requirement for a noise violation. There are a list of exceptions included in the code.

Any citizen having sufficient evidence of a violation of one or more of the prohibitions may present evidence and make an affidavit to the Magistrate requesting the issuance of a summons or warrant. Any violation of this code is a Class 4 misdemeanor on the first conviction and is punishable by a fine of $250.

A second or subsequent conviction within 12 months shall be guilty of a Class 3 misdemeanor punishable by a fine of $500 for each offense.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Greene Lake
Chris Greene Lake is closed until further notice
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Governor: Search for Kentucky flood victims could take weeks
Virginia Scenic Railway
Buckingham Branch Railroad launching scenic line
This space will be the new public safety operations building for ACFR and ACPD.
Albemarle Co. leasing old JCPenney for new operations center
Legal Aid Justice Center in Charlottesville (FILE)
Legal Aid Justice Center says almost half of the tenants in one apartment complex are facing eviction

Latest News

Waynesboro Schools are doing their part to make the transition to a new school year as seamless...
Waynesboro Schools hold Back-to-School Bash
Downtown Mall
Charlottesville again on Livability’s Top 100 Best Places to Live in America
Tattooing
Om Tattoo & Massage hosts ‘My Body My Choice’ event
(Medical FILE)
UVA professor working to innovate robotic surgery