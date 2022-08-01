Waynesboro noise ordinance to become effective

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - An amended City of Waynesboro Ordinance will be in effect August 5, 2022.

Waynesboro City Council adopted in July an amended version of the City Code Section 50-50, Unnecessary or excessive noise.

Some changes include the audible distance for a violation from 50 feet to 100 feet, adding noises heard through partitions common to two or more dwelling units in a building at a distance of 4 feet and removing the nighttime requirement for a noise violation. There are a list of exceptions included in the code.

Any citizen having sufficient evidence of a violation of one or more of the prohibitions may present evidence and make an affidavit to the Magistrate requesting the issuance of a summons or warrant. Any violation of this code is a Class 4 misdemeanor on the first conviction and is punishable by a fine of $250.

A second or subsequent conviction within 12 months shall be guilty of a Class 3 misdemeanor punishable by a fine of $500 for each offense.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.