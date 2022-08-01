Warm and humid, isolated t-shower

Advertise With Us
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work day is getting off to a rather foggy start. Once the fog lifts, we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today. A warm front is lifting north, and may produce an isolated thundershower, this afternoon and evening. Meanwhile, conditions will continue to warm as we go through the week. Our next chance for scattered showers and storms will be later this week into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Morning fog, mix of clouds & sun, isolated t-shower, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Isolated t-shower, mostly cloudy, fog, Low: low 70s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot & humid, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Friday: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Scattered showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: around 70

Sunday: Scattered showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: around 70

