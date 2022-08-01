Advertise With Us
Back On Track
The summer sizzle continues

Eye to the sky
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun for the rest of the day. As a warm front continues to lift north, an isolated shower or thundershower may develop. Our pattern will begin to dry, with hotter temperatures and high humidity Tuesday. Our next chance for scattered showers and storms will be Friday into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, isolated shower or t-shower, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Isolated shower & t-shower, Low: low 70s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot & humid, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Friday: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storm, High: mid 80s...:Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Scattered showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: around 70

Sunday: Scattered showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: around 70

