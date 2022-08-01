ROSE Program offering free office supplies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - School is right around the corner, and the ROSE Program at the University of Virginia is collecting and giving away free office supplies.

The Reusable Office Supply Exchange Program is available to anyone.

“Really no need to buy new things. You can make use of the older things,” Recycling Division Superintendent Sonny Beale said.

The UVA Recycling Division was inspired by a program at the University of Oregon.

“We figured we might as well try it, and once we did we found that students, typically students and some of the faculty, really appreciated the program,” Beale said.

The program has now expanded to reach more people.

“Anybody that can use the material without sending it to landfill is more than welcome to come in and shop our shelves,” Beale said. “We’ve got pens, pencils, paper clips, binder clips, bulletin boards, whiteboards, desk organization, you know, like in and out baskets or file stands.”

The ROSE Program also accepts donations: “Reach out to us at sustainability.virginia.edu . We’re happy to help answer questions, and, hopefully, there may be something there for you to use,” Beale said.

