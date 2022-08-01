Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Police investigate woman’s death in Louisa County

Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA Co., Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a woman’s death in Louisa County.

Authorities were called to the 300 block of West 8th Street in Mineral before 8 p.m. for the report of shots fired at a home.

At the scene, investigators found 38-year-old Sara J. Stanley’s body in an outbuilding on the property.

Virginia State Police are following up on leads related to a suspect.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is helping investigate the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call #77 on a cell phone or 804-609-5656. Tips can also be emailed to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Chris Greene Lake
Chris Greene Lake is closed until further notice
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Governor: Search for Kentucky flood victims could take weeks
Virginia Scenic Railway
Buckingham Branch Railroad launching scenic line
This space will be the new public safety operations building for ACFR and ACPD.
Albemarle Co. leasing old JCPenney for new operations center
Legal Aid Justice Center in Charlottesville (FILE)
Legal Aid Justice Center says almost half of the tenants in one apartment complex are facing eviction

Latest News

An amended City of Waynesboro Ordinance will be in effect August 5, 2022.
Waynesboro noise ordinance to become effective
Waynesboro Schools are doing their part to make the transition to a new school year as seamless...
Waynesboro Schools hold Back-to-School Bash
Downtown Mall
Charlottesville again on Livability’s Top 100 Best Places to Live in America
Tattooing
Om Tattoo & Massage hosts ‘My Body My Choice’ event