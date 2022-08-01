Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

DOJ: Former Greene Co. commissioner of revenue sentenced on federal charge

(FILE)
(FILE)(Source: Associated Press)
By NBC29
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County’s former commissioner of revenue will spend three months in federal prison for attempt witness tampering.

Larry Snow pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count. Investigators say his son sold heroin to an informant for the state.

In May 2022, Snow admitted to using personal information he had access to on the job to get the word out about this informant to drug traffickers.

Snow resigned from his position with the county in May. He will also have to pay a $7,500 fine.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Chris Greene Lake
Chris Greene Lake is closed until further notice
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Governor: Search for Kentucky flood victims could take weeks
Virginia Scenic Railway
Buckingham Branch Railroad launching scenic line
This space will be the new public safety operations building for ACFR and ACPD.
Albemarle Co. leasing old JCPenney for new operations center
Legal Aid Justice Center in Charlottesville (FILE)
Legal Aid Justice Center says almost half of the tenants in one apartment complex are facing eviction

Latest News

A housing project to transform the former Red Carpet Inn along Route 29 is moving forward.
Albemarle Co. ARB moves Premier Circle plan forward
Albemarle County Fire Rescue training
Albemarle Co. Fire Rescue opens applications for training school
Albemarle County police car (FILE)
ACPD: No injuries from fire, arrow shooting along Minor Dr.
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Police investigate woman’s death in Louisa County