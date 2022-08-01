DOJ: Former Greene Co. commissioner of revenue sentenced on federal charge

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County’s former commissioner of revenue will spend three months in federal prison for attempt witness tampering.

Larry Snow pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count. Investigators say his son sold heroin to an informant for the state.

In May 2022, Snow admitted to using personal information he had access to on the job to get the word out about this informant to drug traffickers.

Snow resigned from his position with the county in May. He will also have to pay a $7,500 fine.

