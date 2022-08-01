Building August Heat Wave this Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This first week of August will bring a building Heat Wave. While a stray shower or storm is possible through the mid week, most remain dry. The hottest temperatures expected on Thursday. An approaching cool front Friday will trigger some scattered afternoon showers and storms. This front will stall nearby over the weekend and bring daily chances for scattered showers and storms. Temperatures this weekend will back down into the 80s.

Tonight: Early shower or storm. Partly cloudy, some fog. Lows upper 60s to low 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm, not as humid. Stray storm possible. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows upper 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs low 90s. Lows near 70.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows low 70s.

Friday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Scattered PM showers and storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows near 70.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs upper 80s. Lows near 70.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs upper 80s. Lows near 70.

Monday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Few storms. Highs around 90.

