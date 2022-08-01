Albemarle Co. Fire Rescue opens applications for training school

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Applications are open for the Albemarle County Fire Rescue Recruit School.

ACFR is looking for people who are willing to learn, no fire fighting experience needed.

“It was probably one of the coolest experiences of my career,” Brandon Brooks said.

Brooks is a master firefighter. He trained at the Recruit School, and now leads exercises there.

“You really get to go through a lot and you get to push yourself through so much that you didn’t think you’d be able to do, and it was it was challenging, but yet very rewarding,” he said.

Brooks started with eight years of experience, but not everyone needs that.

“They will take you from any of our new employees, from no certifications, to all the certifications and training needed to be entry-level competent,” ACFR Deputy Chief Heather Childress said. “What we want to attract are excited, public service motivated folks from different backgrounds.”

The school starts in February and lasts six months.

“We hear people often say, ‘I don’t know if physically I can do that work.’ But we can teach you how to do that work physically,” Childress said.

ACFR is hosting recruitment events to give people a chance to ask questions.

“Station life is a really interesting part of of our recruitment discussion. People have a lot of questions about what that looks like, and how does that work,” Childress said.

Each new class takes between 15 and 18 recruits.

“It’s very hard to find a job that pays this good, that gives you all the education you want, and gives you the opportunity to grow and promote and starting off with no experience, no education whatsoever. You know, we give that to you. And so it’s a wonderful opportunity, but you got to you got to take it,” Brooks said.

