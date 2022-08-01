Advertise With Us
Albemarle Co. ARB moves Premier Circle plan forward

A housing project to transform the former Red Carpet Inn along Route 29 is moving forward.
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A housing project to transform the former Red Carpet Inn along Route 29 is moving forward.

The county’s Architectural Review Board unanimously approved the final site plan Monday, August 1.

The 81 unit, single room building, called Premier Circle, is being developed by Virginia Supportive Housing. The goal is to provide a place to stay for those in the area who are currently without a home.

“It’s a crucial piece of the puzzle. It’s going to bring chronic homelessness down very, very low,” Anthony Haro with the Thomas Jefferson Area Coalition for the Homeless said.

“Some of the units have project-based vouchers from Albemarle County. The remaining units will come from referrals from local partners,” Julie Anderson with Virginia Supportive Housing said.

Most of the people currently living in the old inn will have to leave before construction starts.

“PACEM is doing all of the direct case management, and the great work that they’re doing directly with clients and partnering with other homeless service providers to help connect people with rental assistance, identify housing in the community,” Haro said.

“We are also working with our architects to identify some of the buildings that we hope can remain on site while we construct our building,” Anderson said.

The project is paid in part by low-income housing tax credits and Albemarle ARP funds.

The goal is to start construction in 2023.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

