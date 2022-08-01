ACPD: No injuries from fire, arrow shooting along Minor Dr.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County police say a man shot arrows at first responders while they were responding to a fire Sunday, July 31.
ACPD says officers and firefighters were called out to Minor Drive around 10:20 p.m. Police believe a gas can had been lit and thrown into a home, but the people inside had tossed it back outside and put out the flames with a fire extinguisher.
The suspect, 32-year-old Steven Alexander Hall, ran into a shed. From there, ACPD says Hall twice fired arrows at officers.
No injuries were reported, and Hall was taken into custody. He is charged with:
- Burning or destroying an occupied dwelling
- Shooting a missile into an occupied dwelling
- Obstruction
- Nine counts of attempted malicious wounding of law enforcement
Hall is being held at Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.