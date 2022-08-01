ACPD: No injuries from fire, arrow shooting along Minor Dr.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County police say a man shot arrows at first responders while they were responding to a fire Sunday, July 31.

ACPD says officers and firefighters were called out to Minor Drive around 10:20 p.m. Police believe a gas can had been lit and thrown into a home, but the people inside had tossed it back outside and put out the flames with a fire extinguisher.

The suspect, 32-year-old Steven Alexander Hall, ran into a shed. From there, ACPD says Hall twice fired arrows at officers.

No injuries were reported, and Hall was taken into custody. He is charged with:

Burning or destroying an occupied dwelling

Shooting a missile into an occupied dwelling

Obstruction

Nine counts of attempted malicious wounding of law enforcement

Hall is being held at Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.