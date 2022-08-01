Advertise With Us
ACPD: No injuries from fire, arrow shooting along Minor Dr.

Albemarle County police car (FILE)
Albemarle County police car (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County police say a man shot arrows at first responders while they were responding to a fire Sunday, July 31.

ACPD says officers and firefighters were called out to Minor Drive around 10:20 p.m. Police believe a gas can had been lit and thrown into a home, but the people inside had tossed it back outside and put out the flames with a fire extinguisher.

The suspect, 32-year-old Steven Alexander Hall, ran into a shed. From there, ACPD says Hall twice fired arrows at officers.

No injuries were reported, and Hall was taken into custody. He is charged with:

  • Burning or destroying an occupied dwelling
  • Shooting a missile into an occupied dwelling
  • Obstruction
  • Nine counts of attempted malicious wounding of law enforcement

Hall is being held at Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

