Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

SOCA hosts tournament to help more kids to play soccer

SOCA tournament
SOCA tournament(wvir)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Soccer Organization of Charlottesville Area (SOCA) is holding its 3v3 Summer Showdown Tournament.

Teams made up of boys and girls between 8 and 14 years old played each other in a tournament. Money raised from the event goes towards giving more than 350 kids financial assistance so they can play soccer all year long.

“So they can play soccer when they wouldn’t be able to afford to otherwise, and we do this because we know that the positive values that we teach them through the game of soccer will help them do better in school and in life,” SOCA Outreach Coord. Bobby Lutz said.

“I’ve met a ton of new friends and some of my best friends play soccer with me and I’ve grown a lot as a person,” Cole said.

SOCA gives out $125,000 in assistance every year.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Chris Greene Lake
Chris Greene Lake is closed until further notice
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Governor: Search for Kentucky flood victims could take weeks
Virginia Scenic Railway
Buckingham Branch Railroad launching scenic line
This space will be the new public safety operations building for ACFR and ACPD.
Albemarle Co. leasing old JCPenney for new operations center
Legal Aid Justice Center in Charlottesville (FILE)
Legal Aid Justice Center says almost half of the tenants in one apartment complex are facing eviction

Latest News

(MGN, Pixababy / February 28, 2022)
Charlottesville financial advisor gives advice to plan for recession
My Body My Choice Flash Event
Om Tattoo & Massage hosts ‘My Body My Choice’ event
The University of Virginia (FILE)
UVA professor working to innovate robotic surgery
Charlottesville sign (FILE)
Charlottesville again on Livability’s Top 100 Best Places to Live in America