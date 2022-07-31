SOCA hosts tournament to help more kids to play soccer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Soccer Organization of Charlottesville Area (SOCA) is holding its 3v3 Summer Showdown Tournament.

Teams made up of boys and girls between 8 and 14 years old played each other in a tournament. Money raised from the event goes towards giving more than 350 kids financial assistance so they can play soccer all year long.

“So they can play soccer when they wouldn’t be able to afford to otherwise, and we do this because we know that the positive values that we teach them through the game of soccer will help them do better in school and in life,” SOCA Outreach Coord. Bobby Lutz said.

“I’ve met a ton of new friends and some of my best friends play soccer with me and I’ve grown a lot as a person,” Cole said.

SOCA gives out $125,000 in assistance every year.

