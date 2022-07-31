Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Om Tattoo & Massage hosts ‘My Body My Choice’ event

My Body My Choice Flash Event
My Body My Choice Flash Event(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tattoo shops across the country are hosting the My Body My Choice Tattoo Flash Event to help raise money for the National Network of Abortion Funds.

Om Tattoo & Massage in Charlottesville is participating, charging $100 for one of its artists’ designs as a part of this nationwide event.

“We can enlarge our community even more and bring awareness even more to the ones that are here and that want to be a part of protecting and helping people when they have to make a difficult decision like that,” Nakahili Womack, co-owner of Om Tattoo & Massage, said.

Womack says on of their closest neighbors is the Blue Ridge Abortion Fund, which is directly impacted by donations from NNAF.

“They came by and bought a bunch of swag and pamphlets, and and it was nice to kind of put a face to someone that actually does benefit from all of this,” Womack said.

“I’ve really been wanting to do something, specifically regarding the Roe reversal,” tattoo artist Emily Drayer said. “It’s really nice to come in, do a little bit of work and support a really great foundation.”

Drayer says that this event is an incredible way for people to show resilience.

“Body art has always, throughout history, been a way of showing our true values. So it’s one way for me personally to make a difference. I think it’s really fantastic that people are also receiving these tattoos and they are walking around in public saying, ‘Hey, we’re not going to stand for this,’” the artist said.

Niko Reikalas received a tattoo of a 1973 coat hanger.

“This isn’t just a women’s issue. This is a men’s issue, as well, and men can’t be silent about something like this. So I really wanted to support her and support all other women in our country in the world by participating in this event,” Reikalas said.

More than 100 tattoo shops across the country are taking part in this event.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Chris Greene Lake
Chris Greene Lake is closed until further notice
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Governor: Search for Kentucky flood victims could take weeks
Virginia Scenic Railway
Buckingham Branch Railroad launching scenic line
This space will be the new public safety operations building for ACFR and ACPD.
Albemarle Co. leasing old JCPenney for new operations center
Legal Aid Justice Center in Charlottesville (FILE)
Legal Aid Justice Center says almost half of the tenants in one apartment complex are facing eviction

Latest News

SOCA tournament
SOCA hosts tournament to help more kids to play soccer
(MGN, Pixababy / February 28, 2022)
Charlottesville financial advisor gives advice to plan for recession
The University of Virginia (FILE)
UVA professor working to innovate robotic surgery
Charlottesville sign (FILE)
Charlottesville again on Livability’s Top 100 Best Places to Live in America