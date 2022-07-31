New Rain Chances and First Week of August Outlook

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A warm front will lift north bringing clouds, off and on rain, downpours and perhaps a thunderstorm back to the region on this Sunday into Sunday evening.

Any slow moving downpour or if your neighborhood receives several rounds of heavy rain, local flooding can’t be ruled out.

Overall the main risk for a severe thunderstorm is over Southside Virginia. Closer to the North Carolina border.

The widespread chance of showers and downpours will exit Sunday overnight.

There’s a smaller storm chance Monday.

Turning hotter and mainly storm free Tuesday through Thursday. A mini August heat wave will build mid and late week.

Tracking the progress of the next summer cold front due in Friday with a shower and thunderstorm developing.

There are indications the shower and storm risk will linger into Saturday and perhaps next Sunday. Keep checking back for updates.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, humid with scattered showers, downpours and a thunderstorm forming. High 75 to 80 degrees.

Sunday night: Lingering showers. Patchy fog. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.

Monday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm around. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows near 70 degrees.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday: Hazy, hot and humid. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance for a shower and thunderstorm. Highs upper 80s. Lows near 70.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a shower/storm risk at this time. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows near 70.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Isolated storm chance. Highs in the upper 80s.

