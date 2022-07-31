Advertise With Us
McDonald’s ends test of meatless burger in US

McDonald's said it will be ending its test run of a plant-based burger called the McPlant.
By CNN
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – McDonald’s is ending a trial run of the McPlant burger.

The McPlant is made with a plant-based protein, produced by Beyond Meat.

The test run generated a lot of interest in Beyond Meat with investors. However, Beyond Meat’s stock slid more than 5% Thursday.

Investors seem excited about Beyond Meat’s next move, Beyond Fried Chicken, which is coming to KFC.

McDonald’s future plans for the McPlant burger are unclear for now.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

