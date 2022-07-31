Advertise With Us
Back On Track
DONATE: Help victims of deadly Kentucky flooding

Search and rescue teams backed by the National Guard searched Friday for people missing in record floods that wiped out entire communities in some of the poorest places in America.(WKYT)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/AP) - Devastating flash flooding has hit several counties in Kentucky, and organizations have taken the initiative to help those affected.

Here’s how to get involved:

Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation Flood Relief Fund: ARH is taking monetary donations online.

Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Crisis Fund: The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky has created a crisis fund for flood victims.

The number of deaths from massive flooding in Kentucky has hit at least 26, according to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, saying the number would likely rise significantly and it could take weeks to find all the victims.

On top of that, more flash flooding was possible in portions of Appalachia Sunday and Monday as the latest storms roll through, the National Weather Service said. Rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour were possible in some of the same areas that were inundated last week.

With the storm damage, debris has been piled along storefronts, with thick mud and debris clogging roads and homes filled with mud.

President Joe Biden declared a federal disaster to direct relief money to more than a dozen Kentucky counties.

