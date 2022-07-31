Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Chihamba’s 31st African-American Cultural Arts Festival bringing the community together

Chihamba’s 31st African-American Cultural Arts Festival.
Chihamba’s 31st African-American Cultural Arts Festival.(wvir)
By Bria Stith
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Booker T. Washington Park in Charlottesville was filled with celebration on Saturday July 30 for Chihamba’s 31st African-American Cultural Arts Festival.

The festival focuses on fellowship and bringing Charlottesville together as one.

The event had live music, food trucks, clothing vendors, free swimming, a health fair, and more fun activities for the community.

The world’s largest African-American motorcycle club, The Buffalo Soldiers, also did a ride through for the celebration.

“Chihamba means it’s time for healing. It is so appropriate for what this city has been through with the pandemic and everything. It’s a healing time and a time to join together, enjoy each other, and feel safe,” Co-chair Lillie Williams said.

The festival is held every year on the last Saturday of July.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Chris Greene Lake
Chris Greene Lake is closed until further notice
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Governor: Search for Kentucky flood victims could take weeks
Virginia Scenic Railway
Buckingham Branch Railroad launching scenic line
This space will be the new public safety operations building for ACFR and ACPD.
Albemarle Co. leasing old JCPenney for new operations center
Legal Aid Justice Center in Charlottesville (FILE)
Legal Aid Justice Center says almost half of the tenants in one apartment complex are facing eviction

Latest News

Market Street Park filled with the Charlottesville community for film premiere
Unveiling: the origins of Charlottesville’s Monuments hits the big screen
stock
After fentanyl took their child’s life, Charlottesville parents are fighting for change
Fight like a grrrl
Fight Like a Grrrl leads free self defense classes in Charlottesville
Fight like a grrrl
Fight like a grrrl