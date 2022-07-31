Chihamba’s 31st African-American Cultural Arts Festival bringing the community together

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Booker T. Washington Park in Charlottesville was filled with celebration on Saturday July 30 for Chihamba’s 31st African-American Cultural Arts Festival.

The festival focuses on fellowship and bringing Charlottesville together as one.

The event had live music, food trucks, clothing vendors, free swimming, a health fair, and more fun activities for the community.

The world’s largest African-American motorcycle club, The Buffalo Soldiers, also did a ride through for the celebration.

“Chihamba means it’s time for healing. It is so appropriate for what this city has been through with the pandemic and everything. It’s a healing time and a time to join together, enjoy each other, and feel safe,” Co-chair Lillie Williams said.

The festival is held every year on the last Saturday of July.

