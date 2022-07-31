Charlottesville again on Livability’s Top 100 Best Places to Live in America

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Livability.com is again putting Charlottesville on its Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.

This year, the site’s list was centered around mid-sized cities. Out of 2,300 cities, Charlottesville placed number 22, while Virginia Beach placed number 43.

“Some of the highlights of the area that are things like a great art scene and great wineries and breweries,” Amanda Ellis said. “The remote work aspect and being friendly for workers, and just a lot to do, lots of outdoorsy things to do in close proximity. So those are some of the things that we think are great about Charlottesville.”

Each city on the list was ranked on 50 data points which included factors like education, health care, economics, and demographics.

