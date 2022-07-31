After fentanyl took their child’s life, Charlottesville parents are fighting for change

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Voices for the Voiceless held an event to create awareness about the dangers of fentanyl on Saturday, July 30.

The Green family sponsored this event. They lost their son to a fentanyl overdose, and hope these events can help advocate for the passing of Virginia House Bill No. 1356.

This bill would hold fentanyl dealers liable for the deaths that are caused by the drugs they sell.

“It’s just- it’s hard. We just wanted to do something. Make a negative into a positive. I couldn’t save my son, but I’ll try to save the next one,” Kevin Green said.

Free Narcan was given out to people who attended.

