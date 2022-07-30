Advertise With Us
Rain and Thunder Sunday

Off and On Rain Returns
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a completely dry Saturday and a little less muggy, the weather pattern changes Sunday!

A warm front will lift north bringing clouds, off and on rain, downpours and perhaps a thunderstorm back to the region Sunday into Sunday evening.

Any slow moving downpour or if your neighborhood receives several rounds of heavy rain, local flooding can’t be ruled out.

The widespread showers and downpours will exit Sunday overnight.

There’s a smaller rain risk Monday.

Turning hotter and mainly storm free Tuesday through Thursday. A mini August heat wave will build mid and late week.

Tracking the progress of the next summer cold front due in next Friday with a shower and thunderstorm risk.

Overall the early call for the first weekend of August to be dry and seasonable.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy and warm. Lows in the mid 60s to 70 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, humid with scattered showers, downpours and a thunderstorm. High 75 to 80 degrees.

Sunday night: Lingering showers. Patchy fog. Lows 65 to 70 degrees.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm around. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows near 70 degrees.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday: Hazy, hot and humid. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance for a shower and thunderstorm. Highs near 90. Lows near 70.

Saturday: Drier and mostly sunny. High temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

