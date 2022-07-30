Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

First communications board installed at Pen Park

communications board
communications board(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Bennett’s Village, an organization that has dedicated itself to designing an all-abilities playground here in Charlottesville, has installed their new communications board at Pen Park.

This is the first communications board to be installed in a Charlottesville park.

The communications board was funded by a $1500 grant, and it is the first to be placed in a Charlottesville city park.

Bennett’s Village says that Pen Park is a place that welcomes all to play, and that the park has been designated as the site for their future all-abilities play projects..

“By having this sign here, we’re not only providing a means to communicate for those in our community who maybe have trouble interacting, with their peers or otherwise, but we’re also sending a message that says, ‘This is a space where everybody is welcome,” said Kara McClurken, co-founder of Bennett’s Village.

The board has already been installed at Pen Park, and is ready for use.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Chris Greene Lake
Chris Greene Lake is closed until further notice
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Governor: Search for Kentucky flood victims could take weeks
Virginia Scenic Railway
Buckingham Branch Railroad launching scenic line
This space will be the new public safety operations building for ACFR and ACPD.
Albemarle Co. leasing old JCPenney for new operations center
Legal Aid Justice Center in Charlottesville (FILE)
Legal Aid Justice Center says almost half of the tenants in one apartment complex are facing eviction

Latest News

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank awarding $1.4 million through Agency Capacity Fund
Less than four years ago, a rally led by white nationalists in support of keeping the statues...
Film premiere for “Unveiling: The Origin of Charlottesville’s Monuments”
Bismarck Highland Acres Neighborhood
Apartment List report shows details of Charlottesville rent increase
Charlottesville sign (FILE)
New resource shows Charlottesville summers are only getting warmer