First communications board installed at Pen Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Bennett’s Village, an organization that has dedicated itself to designing an all-abilities playground here in Charlottesville, has installed their new communications board at Pen Park.

This is the first communications board to be installed in a Charlottesville park.

The communications board was funded by a $1500 grant, and it is the first to be placed in a Charlottesville city park.

Bennett’s Village says that Pen Park is a place that welcomes all to play, and that the park has been designated as the site for their future all-abilities play projects..

“By having this sign here, we’re not only providing a means to communicate for those in our community who maybe have trouble interacting, with their peers or otherwise, but we’re also sending a message that says, ‘This is a space where everybody is welcome,” said Kara McClurken, co-founder of Bennett’s Village.

The board has already been installed at Pen Park, and is ready for use.

