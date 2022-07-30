Film premiere for Unveiling: The Origin of Charlottesville’s Monuments

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Democracy Initiative’s Memory Project is holding a premiere screening event for their new film.

The film, “Unveiling: The Origin of Charlottesville’s Monuments,” was made to bring the community together in an effort to define what our public spaces should look like.

“We’re really excited to have this opportunity to invite the community in to see what we produced,” Director of the Memory Project Jalane Schmidt said.

It was created to share how monuments in Charlottesville are related to African-American history.

“The film was made to teach the public about the history of these statutes and what were the historical circumstances around which they were installed, Schmidt said. “We’re getting the perspectives of African-American leaders in our community about these statutes, what they meant to them, and what our public spaces might look like going forward.”

The African-American leaders featured in the film are impactful figures in the Charlottesville community.

“Some of the people featured in the film are Zyahna Bryant, who is the high school student who started the petition to remove the confederate statues. We also have Former Vice-Mayor Wes Bellamy, who was on city council at the time that the petition was presented, as well as Dr. Andrea Douglas, who is the director of the African-American Heritage Museum,” Schmidt said.

“We will be out in the park, and we encourage attendees to bring lawn chairs, picnic blankets and popcorn. We’re just going to have a fun movie watching in the park,” Schmidt said.

The event will be held tonight, July 30, at 8pm in Market Street Park.

