Blue Ridge Area Food Bank awarding $1.4 million through Agency Capacity Fund

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank(WHSV)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank announced that it is awarding $1.4 million dollars in grants to its food pantry partners.

The grants are through the 2022 Agency Capacity Fund, an initiative with 200 food pantry partners and 180 program partners.

The money will go to where the pantries need it the most.

“Things like cold storage, technology, and shelving carts to help move food around, as well as vans and trucks to help deliver food to those who are homebound or elderly and can’t make it to a food pantry. It’s really listening to what their needs are, and then investing in being able to help them accomplish their mission,” Director of Engagement Tyler Herman said.

In the last six years, the food bank has distributed $4.1 million.

