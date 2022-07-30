50 / 50 Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A nice Saturday ahead and becoming less humid. Temperatures in the low to mid 80s and a dry day for all. It is a one day special, however.

By Sunday, the cold front that gave us rain on Friday will return northbound as a warm front. it will bring back higher relative humidity, more clouds, showers and a few thunderstorms. As we start August next week, more scattered storms, especially Monday.

Temperatures will turn hot by the middle and end of next week as an August heat wave builds.

Saturday: Partly sunny, nice and less humid. Highs low to mid 80s.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows mid to upper 60s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, humid. Scattered showers, downpours and a thunderstorms. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.

Monday: Sun and clouds, humid. Scattered shower and thunderstorm. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, humid. Mainly storm free. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows upper 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs low 90s. Lows low 70s.

Friday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Scattered storms. Highs low 90s.

