Sen. Kaine on student repayment pause

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Biden administration has yet to decide whether or not to extend the pause on student loan repayments.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine says the president should continue the pause.

The White House has accelerated public service loan forgiveness programs.

“I think they should continue to pause, and I also think the Biden administration should grant targeted student loan relief, they’re contemplating,” Sen. Kaine said Thursday, July 28.

Student loan servicers say they have been told by the Department of Education to hold off sending out billing statements until a decision is made.

