Scattered showers and storms

High heat and humidity takes a break
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work day is getting off to a humid start. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies today, with scattered showers and storms. Some storms could produce a heavy downpour and gusty wind. The cold front will track to our east tonight, allowing a northerly wind to work into the region. We’ll see partly sunny skies Saturday with lower humidity. Shower and storm chances begin to increase later in the day Sunday into early next week. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storm, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Scattered showers & storm, Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, lower humidity, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storm, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 69

Monday: Scattered showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: around 70

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: around 90...Low: low 70s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

