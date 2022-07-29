Advertise With Us
Sabato’s Crystal Ball updates predications to favor more Republicans in House of Representatives

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - From the UVA Center for Politics, political expert Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball is updating its prediction for the 2022 U.S. House of Representatives elections.

It is changing its stance on ten seats, nine of which now favor republicans. It’s estimating that in total republicans will gain between 20 and 30 seats in the house.

“Historically, a non-presidential party gaining five seats in a midterm is basically a slam dunk. I don’t think the race for the house is over, but I do think Republicans have a strong edge to not just get the five seats they need but to get many more than that,” said Kyle Kondik, elections analyst and managing editor for Sabato’s Crystal Ball.

The Crystal Ball creates the outlook for the election by looking at polling, funding, and talking to political insiders.

