Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Republicans sweep Democrats 10-0 in Congressional Baseball Game

By Molly Martinez
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Republicans and Democrats traded bills for bats and grievances for gloves Thursday night.

In a curveball for Washington standards, the two parties united for the annual Congressional Baseball Game.

“We’re coming together. And I think the public thinks we’re more divided than we actually are,” said Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa). “There is, as Randy [Feenstra] said, great camaraderie. We come together. We’re here to to celebrate the United States of America. And this is what the American people should see.”

The tradition saw tragedy back in 2017 when a gunman opened fire on the Republican practice field. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), who helped save Rep. Steve Scalise’s (R-La.) life after he was shot, chooses to focus on the positive.

“My biggest concern is a line drive that my glove isn’t quick enough to catch, aimed right here,” said Brooks. “That’s my biggest security concern.”

While the friendly game serves as a pitch-perfect moment of camaraderie, there’s still a healthy dose of competition.

“Democrats hate losing to Republicans, and we hate losing to Democrats.” said Brooks.

All of the ticket revenue for Thursday’s game is going to local charities like the Boys and Girls clubs of Washington and the Washington Literacy Center. So far, the game has raised over $1 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Greene Lake
Chris Greene Lake is closed until further notice
Scene of a crash along Route 22 in Albemarle County.
ACPD investigating fatal crash along Louisa Rd.
Virginia Scenic Railway
Buckingham Branch Railroad launching scenic line
(FILE)
ACPD searching for missing sisters Zayla and Beautiful Christmas
This space will be the new public safety operations building for ACFR and ACPD.
Albemarle Co. leasing old JCPenney for new operations center

Latest News

Joe Nathan James Jr. was convicted and sentenced to death in the 1994 killing of Faith Hall.
Alabama inmate executed despite opposition from victim’s family
Rep. Greg Murphy, R-NC, takes the field for North Carolina in Congressional Baseball Game
Rep. Greg Murphy takes the field for North Carolina in Congressional Baseball Game
Sen. Ossoff laces up for annual Congressional Baseball Game
Sen. Joni Ernst plays in the 2022 Congressional Baseball Game
Iowa lawmakers swap Field of Dreams for Nationals Park