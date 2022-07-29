Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Police: Man screaming, banging on front doors was bloody, nearly naked

The Stockton Police Department said officers were called to a neighborhood late Wednesday...
The Stockton Police Department said officers were called to a neighborhood late Wednesday evening for reports of a suspicious person walking up to people’s front doors and screaming.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKTON, Calif. (Gray News) – Police in California say a man is not expected to survive after he was found bloody and nearly naked, banging on people’s doors and screaming.

The Stockton Police Department said officers were called to a neighborhood late Wednesday evening for reports of a suspicious person walking up to people’s front doors and screaming.

When officers arrived, they found a man sitting on a vehicle wearing only his underwear. He was also bleeding from his head.

Officers said as they approached him, he fell off the car and began rolling on the ground, screaming. Police said the man also threw rocks at the officers.

Medics were called to the scene and the man was placed on a gurney and put in an ambulance. Stockton police said a short time later, the man became unresponsive, and first responders attempted CPR. He was taken to the hospital but is not expected to survive.

Due to the man becoming unresponsive while in police custody, the Stockton Police Department launched a multi-agency critical incident investigation to ensure proper protocols were followed. The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office, San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation, the California Department of Justice, and the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner’s Office are involved in the investigation.

Police are not publicly identifying the man. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Stockton Police Department’s Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Greene Lake
Chris Greene Lake is closed until further notice
Virginia Scenic Railway
Buckingham Branch Railroad launching scenic line
This space will be the new public safety operations building for ACFR and ACPD.
Albemarle Co. leasing old JCPenney for new operations center
Legal Aid Justice Center in Charlottesville (FILE)
Legal Aid Justice Center says almost half of the tenants in one apartment complex are facing eviction
Charlottesville police responding to an incident in the city
CPD investigating several larcenies involving juveniles

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday she hopes President Joe Biden's COVID-19 infection...
White House: No need for tensions if Pelosi visits Taiwan
FILE - To the north, in the Kharkiv region, the town of Chuhuiv was shelled again by Russian...
Russia, Ukraine trade blame for deadly attack on POW prison
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland headlined the White House event Friday bringing...
White House hosts lawyers for discussion on abortion access
Will Smith said he's been doing some thinking over the past few months.
Will Smith posts an apology video for slapping Chris Rock at Oscars