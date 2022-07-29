Nice Saturday Ahead. Showers and Storms Return Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Summer cool front will push south of the region overnight. Early tonight, a stray shower or isolated storm possible. A nice Saturday ahead with lower humidity, temperatures in the low to mid 80s and a dry day. It is a one day special! By Sunday, this same front will return northbound as a warm front, to bring more clouds, showers and a few storms. As we start August next week, more storms, especially Monday. Temperatures will turn hot by the middle and end of next week.

Tonight: Stray shower or storm, early. Partly cloudy, some fog. Lows mid to upper 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice and less humid. Highs low 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs low 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Monday: Sun and clouds, humid. Scattered storms. Highs low 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, humid. Stray storms. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows upper 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Stray storm. Highs low 90s. Lows low 70s.

Friday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Scattered storms. Highs low 90s.

