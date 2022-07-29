Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Grab the umbrella before heading out. Scattered showers and a storm will be possible this afternoon into this evening. A cold front will advance across the region tonight. By Saturday, we’ll have a northerly wind, resulting in lower humidity and pleasant conditions. Enjoy, because Sunday will feature higher humidity and scattered showers and storms. More 90s will be on tap later next week. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storm, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Scattered showers & storm, Low: mid 60

Saturday: Partly sunny, lower humidity, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storm, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 69

Monday: Showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: around 70

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: around 90...Low: low 70s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

