UVA offers new customized jerseys

The UVA Rotunda (FILE)
The UVA Rotunda (FILE)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A spokesperson for the University of Virginia says student-athletes opting into a sporting apparel program will benefit financially.

“We’re excited to offer for the first time a program where UVA athletics fans can order customized jerseys with a student athlete’s last name and number. or with their own last name,” UVA Deputy Spokesperson Bethanie Glover said.

Fans can to to UVABookstores.com to order their custom jerseys.

