Back On Track
Some Storms Friday Afternoon. Severe Risk

Not as Warm and not as Humid Saturday
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Summer cool front approaching Friday will touch off some scattered afternoon showers and storms. A severe risk Friday, with the main threat damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours. Not as warm and little less humid Saturday, behind this front. More showers and storms set to return Sunday and daily chances for storms, along with the Summer humidity back next week.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy, some fog. Lows upper 60s to around 70.

Friday: Sun and clouds, warm and humid. Scattered PM storms. Isolated severe risk. Highs 85-90. Lows upper 60s to near 70.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, not as warm and less humid. Highs low 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs low 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Monday: Sun and clouds, humid. Scattered storms. Highs low 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, humid. Scattered storms. Highs upper 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs upper 80s to aorund 90. Lows around 70.

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Stray storm. Highs low 90s.

