School Rocks Backpack Giveaway set for July 31

(FILE)
(FILE)(Comrade King / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students will have the chance to get some free gear ahead of the first day of school.

Backpacks filled will supplies will be passed out from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 31. Families can visit Wireless Zone at 250 Merchant Walk Avenue to join in.

There will be a scholarship sweepstakes held at the event, as well. There is no need to sign up ahead of time.

Backpacks will be given away while supplies last.

