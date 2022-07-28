Rescued ENVIGO beagles arrive to CASPCA

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is welcoming dozens of Beagles rescued from a breeding facility in Cumberland County.

Staff members at CASPCA had already put the call out for people who would be interested in adopting or fostering these pups before they arrived early Thursday, July 28.

Executive Director of the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA Angie Gunter says these dogs have won the lottery.

Gunter says that when she heard that the Envigo Breeding Facility was shut down, she knew she wanted to help.

“There is a major demand for beagles right now,” Gunter said. “We’re so grateful to the community for wanting these beagles, and we’re so thrilled to be part of this life saving operation.”

The CASPCA has a partnership with Homeward Trails Animal Rescue, who helped bring the beagles to central Virginia.

“They already have a foster lined up. As we get these beagles, in the upcoming weeks we will be keeping them in foster homes first, so they won’t be made available for adoption right away,” said Gunter.

They need to be fostered first because of some of the trauma they faced at Envigo.

“We always take care of any veterinary needs that are necessary, and we want to evaluate their behavior as well,” said Gunter.

Gunter says there is already a waitlist for these pups, but the CASPCA should be receiving more soon.

“I will say that to start with we’re going to prioritize Charlottesville and Albemarle county residents, so it’ll be within this area first,” she said.

Gunter says the CASPCA has plenty of other dogs up for adoption and she encourages people looking for beagles, to consider adopting some of the other ones in the shelter. She says summer tends to be busier and more packed, so they need the community’s help.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.