Poll: Healthcare workforce shortages are rising

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A poll from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association shows that the public is aware of workforce challenges from the coronavirus pandemic.

Eight-hundred registered voters in the commonwealth took part in the poll. It showed that health care workforce shortages are high.

These shortages are said to be the second most commonly sighted public health concern in Virginia. The first one being violence and crime.

“Dealing with COVID for two-plus years has been really challenging for frontline providers, for hospitals, and for the folks who work there - doctors, nurses, technicians support staff. Certainly, as you know, staff burnout has been a challenge,” Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association Communications Vice President Julian Walker said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.