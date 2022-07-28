Advertise With Us
By David Rogers
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Dress for comfort today. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine, with hot and humid conditions. A weak boundary could bring an isolated thundershower to parts of the region today into this evening. Meanwhile, a stronger cold front will bring a better chance for showers and storms, capable of producing heavy rain, gusty wind, and hail Friday afternoon and evening. Behind the front humidity levels will drop and set the stage for a nice Saturday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, isolated shower & storm, High: around 90

Tonight: Isolated shower & storm, Low: around 70

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, lower humidity, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: around 70

Tuesday: Showers & storms, High: upper 80s...Low:

