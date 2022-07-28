Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Eye to the sky

Isolated showers today, widespread tomorrow, nice Saturday
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Grab the umbrella today. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun, with a isolated shower or storm. A stronger cold front will bring a better chance for showers and storms Friday. Some could produce heavy rain, gusty wind, and hail. Conditions improve in a big way for Saturday. Expect lower humidity, cooler temperatures, and a fair amount of sunshine. Meanwhile, storm chances and increased humidity will be back on tap Sunday into next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, isolated showers & storm, High: around 90

Tonight: Isolated showers & storm, Low: around 70

Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: around 70

Tuesday: Showers & storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: low 70s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Chris Greene Lake
Chris Greene Lake is closed until further notice
Scene of a crash along Route 22 in Albemarle County.
ACPD investigating fatal crash along Louisa Rd.
Virginia Scenic Railway
Buckingham Branch Railroad launching scenic line
(FILE)
ACPD searching for missing sisters Zayla and Beautiful Christmas
This space will be the new public safety operations building for ACFR and ACPD.
Albemarle Co. leasing old JCPenney for new operations center

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Hot and humid
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM