Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Grab the umbrella today. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun, with a isolated shower or storm. A stronger cold front will bring a better chance for showers and storms Friday. Some could produce heavy rain, gusty wind, and hail. Conditions improve in a big way for Saturday. Expect lower humidity, cooler temperatures, and a fair amount of sunshine. Meanwhile, storm chances and increased humidity will be back on tap Sunday into next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, isolated showers & storm, High: around 90

Tonight: Isolated showers & storm, Low: around 70

Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: around 70

Tuesday: Showers & storms, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: low 70s

