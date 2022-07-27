Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Warmer, humid, and unsettled

Unsettled stretch, but not a wash out
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A stalled boundary to our south is lifting north as a warm front. Temperatures will warm today into the upper 80s. Scattered showers and a storm will be possible this afternoon and evening. Some storms could produce a heavy downpour, and gusty wind. Temperatures and humidity will begin to lower as we approach the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storm, High: upper 80s

Tonight: Showers & storm, Low: low 70s

Thursday: Partly sunny, isolated shower & storm, High: around 90...Low: low 70s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Clouds & sun, few showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Sunday: Scattered showers, High: around 80...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: around 70

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

