Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

VIRAL VIDEO: Officer helps 84-year-old get to her hair appointment

Video of Tennessee cop helping older woman get to hair appointment has gone viral.
By Mary Alice Royse, Carley Gordon and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A video of a Tennessee officer went viral on TikTok after he reportedly helped an older woman get to her hair appointment.

For Murfreesboro Police Department officer Lance Hofmeister, Tuesday was a routine day until he noticed something out of the ordinary on the highway.

“I was driving down Old Fort Parkway and noticed what appeared to be a senior citizen walking down the highway with her walker,” Hofmeister told WSMV.

He then stopped to check on the woman, who he later learned was 84-year-old Elizabeth Goode.

Goode told Hofmeister she had taken a bus from Nashville and was trying to make it to her hair appointment at the Paul Mitchell Hair School a mile up the road. He then offered to give her a lift, and the two chatted.

“I lost my grandmother a couple of years back, and it just gave me that feeling all over again of just the sincere nostalgic kind of … it was a great feeling,” Hofmeister said.

Goode got her perm thanks to an act of service captured on camera and posted on TikTok.

“It was definitely a sweet moment, and I’ll always remember it,” Hofmeister said.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of a crash along Route 22 in Albemarle County.
ACPD investigating fatal crash along Louisa Rd.
Reggie Ismel at work
Man released after decades in prison now trying to rebuild life in Charlottesville
(FILE)
ACPD searching for missing sisters Zayla and Beautiful Christmas
Questions are being raised in a state auditor’s report about the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office...
Audit focuses on Greene Co. Circuit Court clerk
Virginia Scenic Railway
Buckingham Branch Railroad launching scenic line

Latest News

A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Suspect in Highland Park parade shooting indicted for murder, attempted murder
The Federal Reserve must move faster than it has in the past to rein in high inflation, Chair...
Fed imposes another big rate hike in bid to curb inflation
Chris Greene Lake
Chris Greene Lake is closed until further notice
Jalen Askari, 7, right, plugs his nose as he falls into the pool he is playing in with his...
Forecast: Scorching heat wave extended in Northwest
Barboursville Vineyards
Some vineyards in Virginia seeing better visitation now than before the pandemic