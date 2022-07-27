VCU poll shows 49% of Virginians approve of Gov. Youngkin’s job in office

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new poll from Virginia Commonwealth University shows about half of the commonwealth approves of how Governor Glenn Youngkin is handling his job in office.

According to the Commonwealth Poll conducted by the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs, 49% of Virginians approve - while 38% disapprove.

The results also found that Virginians strongly support policies that would have or will provide fiscal relief.

The poll showed that 70% of respondents were happy to see the state’s grocery tax go away. However, 58% wish the state’s gas tax could be suspended.

An overwhelming 79% of respondents said they supported efforts to fund Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

To see the full results, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.