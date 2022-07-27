Advertise With Us
VCU poll shows 49% of Virginians approve of Gov. Youngkin’s job in office

A new poll from VCU shows about half of the commonwealth approves of how Governor Glenn Youngkin is handling his job in office.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new poll from Virginia Commonwealth University shows about half of the commonwealth approves of how Governor Glenn Youngkin is handling his job in office.

According to the Commonwealth Poll conducted by the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs, 49% of Virginians approve - while 38% disapprove.

The results also found that Virginians strongly support policies that would have or will provide fiscal relief.

The poll showed that 70% of respondents were happy to see the state’s grocery tax go away. However, 58% wish the state’s gas tax could be suspended.

An overwhelming 79% of respondents said they supported efforts to fund Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

To see the full results, click here.

