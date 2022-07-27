Advertise With Us
Back On Track
UVA Health researchers discover new cancer gene

The University of Virginia School of Medicine (FILE)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers with UVA Health say a gene responsible for the deadliest type of brain tumor is also responsible for two forms of childhood cancer.

UVA says the survival rate of these cancers is less than 20%. The discovery of the AVIL gene can help develop targeted treatments to save young lives.

“And then, you know, the future researchers can be concentrated on how do we target this particular bad player in cancer progression,” Professor Hui Li with the UVA School of Medicine said.

This work was supported by the National Institutes of Health and the National Cancer Institute.

