Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UPD collecting backpacks for “Back to School Bash”

By Madison McNamee
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Police Department is collecting backpacks for a big giveaway in August.

First, UPD needs the community’s help. The department is working with Charlottesville City Schools to gather donations for a Back-to-School Bash. Backpacks will be filled with school supplies so students have everything they need for the upcoming academic year.

“Our department, obviously, is to protect and serve, and that’s not just from danger, but obviously serving our community the best we can to fulfilling a need,” Community Engagement Specialist Dani Lawson said.

UPD wants people to drop off backpacks and supplies at its headquarters. It is located at 2305 Ivy Road in Charlottesville.

The department is accepting donations until August 12. The giveaway will be held Aug. 20. The team says supplies and money will help, too.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Scene of a crash along Route 22 in Albemarle County.
ACPD investigating fatal crash along Louisa Rd.
Reggie Ismel at work
Man released after decades in prison now trying to rebuild life in Charlottesville
(FILE)
ACPD searching for missing sisters Zayla and Beautiful Christmas
Questions are being raised in a state auditor’s report about the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office...
Audit focuses on Greene Co. Circuit Court clerk
Virginia Scenic Railway
Buckingham Branch Railroad launching scenic line

Latest News

(FILE)
ACPS pushing for preschool application sign ups
The University of Virginia School of Medicine (FILE)
UVA Health researchers discover new cancer gene
** FILE ** A realtor's sign is seen on the lawn of a foreclosed home in Egg Harbor Township,...
Home foreclosures, evictions on the rise in central Virginia
Mark Warner
Sen. Warner discusses CHIPS+