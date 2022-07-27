UPD collecting backpacks for “Back to School Bash”

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Police Department is collecting backpacks for a big giveaway in August.

First, UPD needs the community’s help. The department is working with Charlottesville City Schools to gather donations for a Back-to-School Bash. Backpacks will be filled with school supplies so students have everything they need for the upcoming academic year.

“Our department, obviously, is to protect and serve, and that’s not just from danger, but obviously serving our community the best we can to fulfilling a need,” Community Engagement Specialist Dani Lawson said.

UPD wants people to drop off backpacks and supplies at its headquarters. It is located at 2305 Ivy Road in Charlottesville.

The department is accepting donations until August 12. The giveaway will be held Aug. 20. The team says supplies and money will help, too.

