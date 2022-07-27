Advertise With Us
Some vineyards in Virginia seeing better visitation now than before the pandemic

Barboursville Vineyards
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Many wineries across the commonwealth took a financial hit during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, but the Virginia Wine Board says the industry is back stronger than before.

“A lot of wineries are seeing a lot of shipping and a lot of people visiting wineries,” Virginia Wine Board Marketing Office Director Annette Boyd said.

Barboursville Vineyards says it saw record visitors in 2021, and while this year has slowed a bit, it is still far ahead compared to the same period in 2019.

“We saw another record increase of visitations. People didn’t have as many choices for traveling in 2021 due to limitations, and therefore a lot people discover Virginia wine region for the first time,” Barboursville Vineyards General Manager Winemaker Luca Paschina said.

However, some areas have not come back as fast, such as wine sales to restaurants, hotels, and for weddings.

“I think it’s going to take at least another year, before they fully bounce back to pre-COVID levels,” Boyd said.

